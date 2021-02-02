iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Purchased by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,414 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.6% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,220,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509,462 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,572,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,827 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,090,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,293 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,783,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,906,000 after acquiring an additional 911,522 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,236,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,531,000 after acquiring an additional 552,847 shares during the period.

IGSB stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,508. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $55.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.01.

