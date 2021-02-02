iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 300.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $12,339,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $64.91 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $66.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.52.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

