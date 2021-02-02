iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Holdings Lifted by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 95.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

IJS stock opened at $87.55 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $91.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.82.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

