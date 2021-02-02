iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stock Holdings Boosted by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 104.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,305 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 3.3% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.35% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $23,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,385. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $91.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.82.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

