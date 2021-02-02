Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) Hits Market Cap of $1.63 Million

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, Isiklar Coin has traded 11% lower against the dollar. Isiklar Coin has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $510,885.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Isiklar Coin token can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Isiklar Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00048561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00141924 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00065813 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00251310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00063341 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00037224 BTC.

Isiklar Coin Token Profile

Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,356,240 tokens. The official website for Isiklar Coin is www.isikc.io. Isiklar Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Isikc.

Isiklar Coin Token Trading

Isiklar Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Isiklar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Isiklar Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Isiklar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Isiklar Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Isiklar Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.