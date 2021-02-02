Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Trading Down 5.8%

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s stock price was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.46. Approximately 5,626,219 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 14,956,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.22). Research analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Corey N. Fishman sold 85,445 shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $147,819.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,453 shares in the company, valued at $704,893.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Dunne sold 33,143 shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $57,337.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 289,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,831.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,456 shares of company stock valued at $263,749. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

