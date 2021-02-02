Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Jabil by 27,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 124.8% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Jabil by 168.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jabil stock opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $46.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.31.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $455,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,712,601.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 4,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,223,057 in the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

