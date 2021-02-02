Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JKHY. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

JKHY stock opened at $148.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.51. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 597.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 70,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after buying an additional 60,477 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

