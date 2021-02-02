James Investment Research Inc. Buys New Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,343,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,795,000 after buying an additional 418,031 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 785.7% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 320,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after buying an additional 284,183 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2,624.0% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 281,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after buying an additional 270,925 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,870,000. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,402,000.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.29. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $41.55.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

