Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.78% of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $365,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRN opened at $100.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.05. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.67 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

