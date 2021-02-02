Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,395 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of BWX Technologies worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $54.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.24 and its 200 day moving average is $57.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $70.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.24 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $59,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,073.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $171,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,319,560.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,300 shares of company stock valued at $937,266 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.17.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

