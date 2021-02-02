Janus Henderson Group (JHG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JHG stock opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.87. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $35.23.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.99.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

