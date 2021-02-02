Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Janus Henderson Group worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at $500,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

JHG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Janus Henderson Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. CSFB raised Janus Henderson Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.99.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

