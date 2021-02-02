Jarvis+ Market Cap Reaches $339,513.25 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $339,513.25 and $123,248.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00068706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.92 or 0.00862637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006368 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00050076 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00040217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,522.05 or 0.04497767 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00019939 BTC.

About Jarvis+

Jarvis+ is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI. Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

Jarvis+ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

