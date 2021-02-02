Jay Parrish Sells 6,944 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $485,455.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,697,311.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jay Parrish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Jay Parrish sold 6,945 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $218,975.85.

VIR traded down $6.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.90. 1,759,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,835,948. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.48 and a beta of -0.99. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.92.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. Analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 457.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

