Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Price Target to $14.00

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of TGP stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average of $11.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the third quarter worth $173,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 18.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 7.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

