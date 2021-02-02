Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OSI Systems in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $276.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.66 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

OSIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.60.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $92.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.85. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $98.26.

In other news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 11,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,018,253.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,256 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

