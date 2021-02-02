Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY)

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brambles in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Moulder now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brambles’ FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brambles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of BXBLY opened at $16.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Brambles has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.68.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

