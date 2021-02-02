Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Canon in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Canon’s FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE CAJ opened at $22.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canon has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $26.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average of $18.19.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Canon had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAJ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Canon by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. boosted its holdings in Canon by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 95,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Canon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canon by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 80,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Canon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

