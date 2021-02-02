Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Styblo now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MMC. Piper Sandler lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.72.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $109.99 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $74.33 and a 1 year high of $120.97. The firm has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

In related news, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $766,801.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,195.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

