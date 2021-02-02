Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Gentex Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Gentex in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of GNTX opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.02. Gentex has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $287,800.00. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,984.50. Insiders sold a total of 12,735 shares of company stock valued at $376,335 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

