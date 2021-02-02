JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Receives $34.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.22.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JKS. CICC Research downgraded JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group downgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JKS opened at $63.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.64 and a 200-day moving average of $48.05. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 1.09. JinkoSolar has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $90.20.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

