JLB & Associates Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.8% during the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.5% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co boosted its holdings in Visa by 5.1% during the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE V opened at $198.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $386.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.93 and a 200-day moving average of $203.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.62.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

