JMP Securities Boosts Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Price Target to $225.00

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IIPR has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.63.

Shares of IIPR opened at $194.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 458.27, a current ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.67. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $206.45.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.68%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,973,000 after purchasing an additional 573,754 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 433,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after acquiring an additional 399,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,214,000 after acquiring an additional 113,927 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 899.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after acquiring an additional 104,475 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 206,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,685,000 after acquiring an additional 100,096 shares during the period. 74.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

