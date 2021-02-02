Joint Ventures (JOINT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $37,830.92

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Joint Ventures has traded up 39% against the dollar. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $37,830.92 and approximately $6,724.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00065813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.15 or 0.00855898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006011 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00047568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,745.03 or 0.05009390 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00036350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00014774 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

JOINT is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.