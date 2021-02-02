Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Invests $160,000 in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,489,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,163,000 after acquiring an additional 884,463 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,662,000 after buying an additional 669,303 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,810,000 after buying an additional 477,013 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,285,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,533,000 after buying an additional 39,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,126,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,682,000 after buying an additional 56,809 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $86.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.28. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

