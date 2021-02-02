Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Invests $49,000 in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEJ. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 382.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the second quarter worth $674,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the third quarter worth $256,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PEJ opened at $42.47 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $44.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average of $35.02.

About Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

