Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Makes New $117,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,985,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,202 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,054,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,750,000 after acquiring an additional 451,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,722,000 after acquiring an additional 434,719 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 898,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,872,000 after acquiring an additional 196,000 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 354,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,055,000 after acquiring an additional 170,624 shares during the period.

ITB stock opened at $59.97 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.58.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

