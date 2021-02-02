Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Makes New $57,000 Investment in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Separately, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $66.65 on Tuesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $72.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.17.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

