Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Makes New $64,000 Investment in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 565 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $4,370,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,009 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 15,728.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,957 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN opened at $101.76 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $137.58. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.92.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($3.85). The company had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.48 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $270,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $530,385.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,539 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,126 shares of company stock worth $1,795,287. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Union Gaming Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.71.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

