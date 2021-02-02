Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR Global Dow ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stearns Financial Services Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF in the third quarter worth about $138,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 61.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 74.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 34.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 13,776 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Global Dow ETF alerts:

DGT opened at $96.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.77. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $101.75.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Company Profile

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

See Also: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Global Dow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Global Dow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.