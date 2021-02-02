Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Takes Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 14,725 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 250,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 37,185 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 623,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after buying an additional 39,206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.90. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $15.28.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

