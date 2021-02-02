JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on The Allstate (NYSE:ALL)

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.86.

ALL stock traded up $2.38 on Tuesday, reaching $111.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,715. The Allstate has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $125.92. The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the third quarter worth $36,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the third quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

