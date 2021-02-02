JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.8% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 58,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $707,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $129.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $142.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.41. The stock has a market cap of $395.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

