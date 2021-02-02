JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HEINY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Heineken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Get Heineken alerts:

Heineken stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.64. 68,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,311. The company has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.75. Heineken has a 1 year low of $37.43 and a 1 year high of $57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.