JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY)

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JBAXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

JBAXY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.74. The company had a trading volume of 67,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,521. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides private banking products and services to private clients worldwide. Its wealth management solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.