JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $171.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $162.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MSI. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TD Securities upgraded Motorola Solutions to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Motorola Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.80.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI stock opened at $174.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $187.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.63 and a 200-day moving average of $161.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,488.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,954,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705,402 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 252.6% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,187,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 94.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,623 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 11.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,674,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,654,000 after acquiring an additional 173,309 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,105,393 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.