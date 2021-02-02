JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) Shares Purchased by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,294 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF comprises about 2.0% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $14,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPGB. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $159,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $201,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 40.6% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPGB stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.75. 55,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.03. JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48.

