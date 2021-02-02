JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI.L) (LON:JEMI) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $148.48

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI.L) (LON:JEMI)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.48 and traded as low as $147.50. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI.L) shares last traded at $147.50, with a volume of 464,359 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 148.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 127.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th.

In other news, insider Mark Edwards acquired 10,000 shares of JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £14,300 ($18,683.04).

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI.L) Company Profile (LON:JEMI)

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

