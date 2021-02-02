Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) PT Raised to $7.05 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $7.05 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.72% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Jushi from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Jushi stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. Jushi has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.80.

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc, a cannabis and hemp company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of branded cannabis and hemp-derived assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, and Nevada.

