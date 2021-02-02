Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) Short Interest Down 21.6% in January

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 497,700 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the December 31st total of 635,200 shares. Approximately 11.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:JE traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,464,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,890. Just Energy Group has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($1.19). Just Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $487.56 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Just Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Just Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $569,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in Just Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $650,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Just Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Just Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JE shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. CIBC decreased their price target on Just Energy Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Just Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Just Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.99.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.