JustLiquidity (JUL) One Day Volume Tops $1.54 Million

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last week, JustLiquidity has traded up 4% against the dollar. One JustLiquidity token can currently be bought for about $38.45 or 0.00113600 BTC on exchanges. JustLiquidity has a total market capitalization of $6.09 million and $1.54 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JustLiquidity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00047975 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00148848 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00068530 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00264638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00066769 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00038192 BTC.

JustLiquidity Token Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,461 tokens. JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity. The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org.

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustLiquidity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustLiquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JustLiquidity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustLiquidity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.