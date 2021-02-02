Juventus Fan Token (JUV) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.49 Million

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, Juventus Fan Token has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Juventus Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $10.49 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Juventus Fan Token token can now be bought for about $7.97 or 0.00022684 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Juventus Fan Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00048711 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00143870 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00066286 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00255830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00064452 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00037416 BTC.

Juventus Fan Token Profile

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. Juventus Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/juventus. The official message board for Juventus Fan Token is medium.com/socios.

Buying and Selling Juventus Fan Token

Juventus Fan Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juventus Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juventus Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Juventus Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juventus Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.