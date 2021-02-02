K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the December 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 125.0 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded K-Bro Linen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of KBRLF remained flat at $$30.33 during trading on Tuesday. K-Bro Linen has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $30.33.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

