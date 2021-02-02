Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Trading 7.2% Higher

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.37 and last traded at $8.21. 1,809,990 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 2,120,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%. The company had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:KALA)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

