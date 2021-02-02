Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaleyra Inc. is providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company manages multi-channel integrated communication services, through its proprietary platform, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra Inc., formerly known as GigCapital Inc., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Kaleyra stock opened at $12.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.56. Kaleyra has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.92 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kaleyra will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaleyra by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Kaleyra by 19.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 936,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

