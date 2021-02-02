Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Barclays

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.80.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $15.40 on Monday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $29.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. The business had revenue of $21.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 137,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $2,402,679.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,801.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 20,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $321,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 162,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,079. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5,145.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 311.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3,872.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 119,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 116,827 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

