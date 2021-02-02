Kava Trading 33.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the dollar. One Kava coin can currently be bought for $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kava Coin Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

