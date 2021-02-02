Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kazia Therapeutics Limited is an oncology-focused biotechnology company. It develops anti-cancer drugs as well as provides pharmaceutical research and development technology solutions. The company’s lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the primary and most aggressive form of brain cancer. Kazia Therapeutics Limited, formerly known as Novogen Limited, is based in Sydney, Australia. “

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Kazia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ KZIA traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $9.80. 71,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,308. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average of $7.56. Kazia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $92.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.76.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KZIA. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 18.5% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 44.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares during the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kazia Therapeutics

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is GDC-0084, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. The company is also developing Cantrixil, which is being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer and is in hospitals across Australia and the United States under an Investigational New Drug application.

