Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to “Outperform”

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) was upgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $23.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 30.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FBIZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $19.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.34. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $26.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Research analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 5.4% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 762,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,889,000 after buying an additional 38,797 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 344,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 369.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 27,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 23.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

